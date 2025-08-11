Q1 EPS Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive Reduced by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.94 per share.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $103.33 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,629,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.