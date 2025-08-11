Q1 EPS Estimates for CLEAR Secure Boosted by Analyst

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for CLEAR Secure in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CLEAR Secure’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for CLEAR Secure’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,020. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $656,200.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,507.25. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 990,964 shares of company stock valued at $25,212,499. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth $30,862,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 71.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter worth $14,598,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.