Q4 Earnings Estimate for South Bow Issued By Atb Cap Markets

South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South Bow in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for South Bow’s FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get South Bow alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOBO. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

South Bow Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $27.39 on Monday. South Bow has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,803,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.