Q4 EPS Estimates for Clearway Energy Lifted by Roth Capital

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Clearway Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWEN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 488.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.4456 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 269.23%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

