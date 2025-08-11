Q4 EPS Estimates for Matthews International Cut by B. Riley

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.95 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 55.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Matthews International by 4,173.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

