Q4 EPS Forecast for California Resources Lifted by Analyst

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of California Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. California Resources has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in California Resources by 41.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 17.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

