Q4 EPS Forecast for Inspired Entertainment Lifted by Analyst

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%.

INSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of INSE opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.62. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% in the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676,988 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $5,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 173.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

