Q4 EPS Forecast for Premium Brands Cut by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.18.

TSE PBH opened at C$92.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.23. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$72.57 and a 12-month high of C$97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

