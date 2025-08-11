Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,994,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 321,612 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 169,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 197,719 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,190,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 76,450 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

RWT opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 39.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.50%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

