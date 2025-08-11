Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.00 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.30.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

