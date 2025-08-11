ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW) Stake Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $19,302,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,169,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,308,000 after buying an additional 420,831 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $1,865,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 944,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.45 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.89.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

