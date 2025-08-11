Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:DIR Q1 Earnings

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

