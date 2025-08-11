Reviewing Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) & Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enviri and Veralto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veralto 0 4 5 0 2.56

Enviri presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Veralto has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Enviri’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enviri is more favorable than Veralto.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -7.02% -7.86% -1.33% Veralto 16.65% 41.45% 14.05%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Enviri and Veralto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Enviri has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veralto has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Enviri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Veralto shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Enviri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Veralto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviri and Veralto”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $2.24 billion 0.31 -$127.97 million ($1.96) -4.42 Veralto $5.19 billion 5.15 $833.00 million $3.58 30.09

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veralto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veralto beats Enviri on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

