Reviewing Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN)

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) and Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG and Tamboran Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG 1.04% 6.82% 3.98% Tamboran Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG 0 0 4 2 3.33 Tamboran Resources 0 1 3 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Golar LNG and Tamboran Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Golar LNG currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Tamboran Resources has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.43%. Given Tamboran Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than Golar LNG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golar LNG and Tamboran Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG $260.37 million 16.24 $50.84 million $0.03 1,348.00 Tamboran Resources N/A N/A -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Golar LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Golar LNG has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamboran Resources has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Tamboran Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.