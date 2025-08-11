Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for SRTS

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSFree Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 35.3%

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

