Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Permian Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

PR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

