Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Financial Review

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and International Land Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development -4,557.49% -803.41% -62.23% International Land Alliance -43.94% -10.72% -5.10%

Risk & Volatility

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 11.45 -$8.91 million N/A N/A International Land Alliance $8.10 million 3.29 $3.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Safe and Green Development and International Land Alliance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Land Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

International Land Alliance beats Safe and Green Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

