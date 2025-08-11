Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Saia by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $46,514,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $375,000.

Saia Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $283.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.99. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Saia from $297.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.16.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

