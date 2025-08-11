Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
SANA stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $676.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.90. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.30.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.
