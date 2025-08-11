SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.6667.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in SAP by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in SAP by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP opened at $292.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.00 and its 200 day moving average is $285.09. The company has a market capitalization of $358.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27. SAP has a 12-month low of $205.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

