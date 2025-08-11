SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.6667.
SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP
SAP Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of SAP opened at $292.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.00 and its 200 day moving average is $285.09. The company has a market capitalization of $358.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27. SAP has a 12-month low of $205.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.