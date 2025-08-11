Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1,785.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

