SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.0714.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUN stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,039,998.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,544. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,209,697. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,687,000 after buying an additional 3,028,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,830,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,436 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 84.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after buying an additional 2,274,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,979,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after buying an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after acquiring an additional 121,568 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.