Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

SCCO opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 270.0%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

