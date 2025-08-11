Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Stepan worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 76.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Stepan by 11.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 60.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $48.93 on Monday. Stepan Company has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $594.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Stepan

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.