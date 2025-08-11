Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $218,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,491.40. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $315,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,676. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,902 shares of company stock valued at $923,782 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $83.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

