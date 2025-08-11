Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sunoco by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.60. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.9088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SUN

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.