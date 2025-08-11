TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $667,840,000 after buying an additional 9,068,181 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in TELUS by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,099,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 850,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TELUS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,389,000 after buying an additional 696,744 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TELUS by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,179,000 after buying an additional 618,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TELUS by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,056,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 576,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. TELUS Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3019 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

