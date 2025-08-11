TFPM Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Raymond James Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

TFPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.