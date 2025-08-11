Top Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 8th

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies incorporated in Canada and listed on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Owning these stocks gives investors a claim on the company’s profits, dividends and voting rights, all under Canadian securities regulations. Their performance is commonly tracked by benchmarks like the S&P/TSX Composite Index. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 4,665,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,439. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 161.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 3,613,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,931,997. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. 2,998,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.96. 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,942,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.97. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. 628,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

