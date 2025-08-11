uCloudlink Group (UCL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 16.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 4.26. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

