United Community Bank Purchases 5,588 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of United Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Community Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,354,451,775.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

