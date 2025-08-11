Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Uranium Royalty from $7.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.62 on Monday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.13 million, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Royalty

(Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.