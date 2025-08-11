US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,622 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VNO opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

