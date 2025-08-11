US Bancorp DE Acquires 168 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ PHO opened at $71.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

