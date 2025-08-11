US Bancorp DE Acquires 638 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.5% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $249.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

