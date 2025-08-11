US Bancorp DE Acquires 9,463 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 173.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $33.39 on Monday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qifu Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

