US Bancorp DE Acquires 9,463 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aug 11th, 2025

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFINFree Report) by 173.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $33.39 on Monday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFINGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qifu Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN)

