US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 294.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Samsara were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 27,602 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $999,192.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 851,902 shares in the company, valued at $30,838,852.40. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $390,917.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 358,720 shares in the company, valued at $13,907,574.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,926,739 shares of company stock worth $119,969,024 in the last ninety days. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of IOT opened at $33.74 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

