US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 130.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 50.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream stock opened at $104.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

