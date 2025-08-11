US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $467,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 129.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 63.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 196,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.7%

SNV stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,958. This represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNV. Raymond James Financial downgraded Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

