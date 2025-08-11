US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Alarm.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $124,878.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,658,911.30. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $206,469.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,550.94. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,167 shares of company stock worth $1,994,181. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $70.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

