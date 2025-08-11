US Bancorp DE Buys 2,206 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 106,617 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 28,448.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after buying an additional 113,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in WD-40 by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.4%

WD-40 stock opened at $219.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.05. WD-40 Company has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.