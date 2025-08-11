US Bancorp DE Buys 3,269 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SouthState were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SouthState by 577.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in SouthState by 181.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in SouthState by 253.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. The trade was a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.31 per share, for a total transaction of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,089.14. This trade represents a 67.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,338 shares of company stock worth $786,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.