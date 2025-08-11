US Bancorp DE Buys 5,344 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after buying an additional 8,837,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after buying an additional 1,083,326 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 871,472 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 221.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 940,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 647,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,058,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $39.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.