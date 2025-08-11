US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $71,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after buying an additional 471,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after buying an additional 411,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,430,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

