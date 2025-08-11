US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.4%

TransUnion stock opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,262.12. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,972 shares of company stock valued at $262,339 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

