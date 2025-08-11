US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 119.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 118.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.