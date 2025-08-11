US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,415,000 after buying an additional 564,327 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,052,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $100,865.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,641.55. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $252,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 976,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,614.08. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

