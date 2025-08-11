US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 391,272 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $13,545,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,523,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,241,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFH opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

