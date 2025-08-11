US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,638,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,056,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,046 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 7,043,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,987,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 146,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Carnival Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

