US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 975.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 87.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.543 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.